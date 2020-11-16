'A number of people' have come forward with 'concerns' after Carl Lentz's Hillsong firing

More people have come forward with "concerns" about Carl Lentz's time at Hillsong NYC following his firing from the church earlier this month.

Hillsong senior pastor Brian Houston confirmed on Twitter that the church was launching an independent investigation after Lentz was let go for adultery.

He said the investigation would provide "a solid foundation for a fresh start and new beginning."

In a subsequent media statement, Hillsong confirms that more people have since raised concerns.

"Since last week's announcement of a leadership change at Hillsong East Coast, we have heard from a number of people about their experiences and concerns," the Australia-based church said.

"It is important that we establish the truth and then do everything we can to ensure our church is both a safe place and one that seeks to glorify God in all that we say and do."

Hillsong said the investigation would be conducted by a New York-based legal firm "that is not associated or affiliated with Hillsong."

It has been tasked with conducting "an in-depth review and investigation into all concerns and any wider cultural issues."

"We are taking this extremely seriously and on the basis of this report, we will be better positioned to take whatever actions are deemed necessary to right the wrongs and see Hillsong East Coast move forward in a way that enables many more people to find hope in Jesus," the statement concluded.

Lentz was the founding pastor of Hillsong NYC, set up in Manhattan 10 years ago with Joel Houston.

During his time at the helm, he mingled with the stars, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, and members of the Kardashian family.

The Biebers have since unfollowed Lentz on Instagram.

Lentz's wife of 17 years, Laura, appears to be standing by him and has not commented publicly on the revelations of his affair. She also worked for Hillsong but was let go from the church along with her husband.

Last week, a Muslim woman came forward to claim that she had been in an intimate relationship with Lentz from May until the time of his firing.