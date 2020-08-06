Beirut explosion is a 'tragedy of immense proportions' - Cardinal Vincent Nichols

The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has spoken of his "horror" over the huge industrial explosion in Beirut that killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000 more.

The blast at Beirut's port has added another crisis to a country already gripped by economic and social turmoil, with an estimated 300,000 people left homeless by the disaster.

In a letter to Lebanese Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, Nichols said he was "praying earnestly" for everyone affected.

"This is a tragedy of immense proportions for this city and for the whole of the Lebanon," he said.

"I pray earnestly today for you all. I know that many people will be doing so, especially within the Catholic community in England and Wales.

"I pray for those who have lost their lives and for their families.

"I pray for the injured and those who attend them. I pray for those rendered homeless or derelict through this terrible event."

Christian Aid has warned that the destruction to the port - the main gateway to Lebanon for grain imports - will "deepen further" existing food shortages in the country.

"The grain stores in the port are completely destroyed," it said.

"This explosion has made a very dire situation worse – with a growing number of Lebanese vulnerable to destitution - and could not have come at a worse time for the besieged country."