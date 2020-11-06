Bible has been vital for most Christians during pandemic - poll

A majority of Christians have been supported in the pandemic by the Bible, a new survey has found.

Among churchgoing adults in the UK and Ireland, 63% felt that the Bible had been vital in helping them think about challenging situations in their life since the start of Covid-19.

Around three quarters (74%) said the Bible was important to having a personal relationship with God, while 63% said the Bible helped them to feel more encouraged and motivated during the Covid-19 crisis.

The poll asked the views of 1,095 Christians across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, and was conducted by Savanta ComRes for WordGo, a Scripture app from the Bible Study Fellowship (BSF).

Simon Lennox, Director of WordGo, said the findings confirmed the "genuine impact of Bible engagement".

"In times of great uncertainty, we need the timeless wisdom and genuine peace that only the words of God can bring," he said.

"The most radical thing we can do for our mental and spiritual health during this season is to be in conversation with God, in prayer and in Scripture.

"Ultimately, if we are going to face the uncertainties of life - death, disease or famine – we need to start the day with our certainties in Christ."