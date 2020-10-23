Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new production company is inspired by God

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has set up a new production company and the name for it is inspired by her Christian faith.

The 26-year-old told Porter, the magazine of Net-a-Porter, that the company's name, Threesixteen Productions, is rooted in the Bible verse John 3:16.

The Bible verse is a favorite with many Christians and says, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

"It was a name that was pressed on my heart," Wright said.

"When I was in a dark place, God reached out to me and I kind of see my production company in that sense: there's an issue and it needs a little bit of saving."

According to its website, the mission of the production company is to create "meaningful content within the entertainment industry."

Wright also talked about the loss of Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August after fighting colon cancer for four years.

Asked about whether Black Panther fans can expect a sequel, she said it was hard to imagine one without Boseman.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," she said.

"The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange."