Britain is still a Christian country, say most Brits

Most Brits, including those with no faith, still regard the UK as a Christian country, a YouGov poll has found.

Over half (56%) of the 2,169 people surveyed said the UK was a Christian country, a proportion that rose to over two thirds (69%) among Christians.

Even a significant share of non-Christians (47%) and the non-religious (49%) said the same.

However, young people - those aged 16 to 24 - were split on whether the UK was a Christian country, with 41% saying it was and 39% saying it wasn't.

Viewing the UK as a Christian rose with age, with just over half (53%) of 25- to 39-year-olds saying it was, and 61% of those aged 60 and above believing the same.

The study also found universal support for Christmas and Easter remaining as public holidays, regardless of how many Brits actually celebrate them.

Even among non-Christians, eight in ten supported Christmas Day as a public holiday and nearly three quarters (74%) Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

And there was broad support for British schools putting on Nativity plays during the Christmas period, with 45% of the public saying they "strongly approve" and a third saying they "somewhat" approve. Only 12% were against schools organising Nativity plays.

When it comes to teaching in schools though, only a third of Britons felt that children should be taught more about Christian festivals than those of other religions. Over half (53%) said they should be taught equally about the festivals of Christianity and other religions.