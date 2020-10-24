Calls for international pushback to defeat harmful sex ed and gender ideology in schools

There were calls this week for greater unity among conservatives and other critics of harmful sex education and gender ideology in schools.

Judith Nemeth, Director of the Values Foundation, told the Marriage, Sex and Culture Group's autumn conference that the Department for Education had been "completely captured" by LGBT lobby groups like Stonewall, and that "cultural marxism is resting very, very neatly and powerfully in Ofsted", the schools regulator.

"The way that we are being pushed into the mouthpiece for ideologically-driven organisations is actually in a way remarkable," she said.

"What we need to do is to get organised internationally and arrange a huge pushback by like-minded people and millions of other people who are sleeping and who are not aware of what is happening to Britain," she said.

She added that there was a "clock ticking" to challenge the new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) curriculum, which became compulsory in schools across England and Wales from 1 September.

Due to the upheaval caused by coronavirus, schools have been given until the end of April 2021 to implement the curriculum.

"We have the opportunity now and we need to be working now to be pushing this back in order to save our children," she said.

Richard Lucas, leader of the Scottish Family Party, said things were "a little bit worse in Scotland", where LGBT relationships are being taught to children from nursery age, and transgenderism from the age of nine.

"The overall message that children are getting is moral endorsement of homosexuality and transgenderism," he said.

"And the message really is: don't you dare object to this; you have to approve of the sexual choices of adults."

He echoed calls for a more joined up opposition.

"This is a worldwide issue and part of the reason why this liberal progressive side wins is that they are united the world over, whereas the conservatives are divided up into different religions around the world. I think that's the fundamental reason why worldwide, the battle's been lost," he said.

Research by the Scottish Family Party in July found that while two thirds of adults support teaching children about heterosexual relationships, this falls to 47% when it comes to teaching about homosexual relationships, 43% about bisexuality, and 42% about transgenderism.

Over half (53%) were opposed to drag queens speaking in schools.

Lucas added: "The overall message is the battle's not lost because public opinion is still basically on our side on a lot of these issues. You may not get that impression from the media or the politicians, but it is."