Change of mission for RZIM after Ravi Zacharias abuse report

The mission of RZIM is undergoing a major overhaul after the ministry was rocked by revelations of sexual misconduct by its late founder and namesake Ravi Zacharias.

Sarah Davis, his eldest daughter and RZIM CEO, said in an email to supporters that the organization will become a grant-making institution with a focus on two areas of work: preaching the Gospel and preventing sexual abuse and providing care for its victims, Religion News Service reports.

It will also lay off around 60 per cent of staff. Staff being made redundant are to receive severance pay and will not have to sign non-disclosure agreements.

"RZIM cannot — indeed should not — continue to operate as an organization in its present form," said Davis.

"Nor do we believe we can merely rename the organization and move forward with 'business as usual.'"

Davis anticipates the transition will take around four to six months. She confirmed that it would be accompanied by "leadership changes".

RZIM has already confirmed that it will be changing its name in the wake of the revelations, revealed last month in an independent report by law firm Miller and Martin, and Zacharias' teaching videos have been scrubbed from RZIM's website and social media platforms too.

The report has had huge ramifications for the ministry's global network, with the UK division voting to break away from the US organization over its handling of the scandal, and RZIM Canada shuttering for good.

Announcing its closure, RZIM Canada said it was "not possible" to continue operating in light of the abuse.