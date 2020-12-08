China, Nigeria, Pakistan designated 'countries of concern' over 'egregious' religious freedom violations

Jennifer Lee

Workers removed a cross from the top of a church in the Lu'an-administered Shu County in a video posted to YouTube on June 10, 2020, by Bitter Winter.(Photo: YouTube/Bitter Winter)

Ten countries have been designated "countries of concern" by the US State Department over religious freedom violations.

The announcement on Monday singled out Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan as "countries of concern". 

The designation is given by the US under the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act to countries that engage in "systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations".

In China, there has been increasing state interference in both registered and unregistered churches, with crosses being removed and church buildings being demolished. 

Churches have also reported being told to replace the Ten Commandments with quotes from President Xi Jinping, and Zoom services being broken up by the authorities. 

In Nigeria, there have been warnings of an unfolding genocide after thousands of deaths at the hands of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province. 

In Pakistan, Christian girls are coming under increasing threat of abduction by Muslim men in order to be forcibly converted to Islam and married against their will.

"The US is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act.

"Religious freedom is an unalienable right, and the bedrock upon which free societies are built and flourish. Today, the United States ... once again took action to defend those who simply want to exercise this essential freedom."

The US also announced on Monday that it was sanctioning the senior leadership of China's National People's Congress over the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong.

The law makes it easier to punish protesters by criminalizing secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign or external forces.

"We will hold Beijing accountable for destroying Hong Kong's autonomy," said Pompeo. 

Most Read

  1. sonia-bibi

    Christian woman murdered for refusing to convert to Islam

  2. joshua-wong

    Imprisoned Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong leaning on Romans 5:3-4

  3. janet-daby

    Janet Daby resigns as shadow faith minister over same-sex marriage comments

  4. bob-fu-president-and-founder-of-china-aid

    Christian activist faces death threats over religious freedom work

  5. soap

    The humble bar of soap's vital role in the fight against Covid-19

  6. the-robertson-trust

    Charitable trust accused of religious discrimination by former CEO and church

  7. into-the-heart-of-advent

    Meeting the real, living Jesus this Advent

More News

  1. china

    China, Nigeria, Pakistan designated 'countries of concern' over 'egregious' religious freedom violations

  2. operation-christmas-child

    Drop-off sites for Christmas shoeboxes open across UK

  3. dads

    Why family ties are key to breaking the cycle of intergenerational crime

  4. the-robertson-trust

    Charitable trust accused of religious discrimination by former CEO and church

  5. emmerdale

    Eugenics should never be a source of entertainment

  6. jumper

    Are you sure that your Christmas jumper wasn't made with forced labour?