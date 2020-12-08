China, Nigeria, Pakistan designated 'countries of concern' over 'egregious' religious freedom violations

Ten countries have been designated "countries of concern" by the US State Department over religious freedom violations.

The announcement on Monday singled out Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan as "countries of concern".

The designation is given by the US under the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act to countries that engage in "systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations".

In China, there has been increasing state interference in both registered and unregistered churches, with crosses being removed and church buildings being demolished.

Churches have also reported being told to replace the Ten Commandments with quotes from President Xi Jinping, and Zoom services being broken up by the authorities.

In Nigeria, there have been warnings of an unfolding genocide after thousands of deaths at the hands of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

In Pakistan, Christian girls are coming under increasing threat of abduction by Muslim men in order to be forcibly converted to Islam and married against their will.

"The US is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act.

"Religious freedom is an unalienable right, and the bedrock upon which free societies are built and flourish. Today, the United States ... once again took action to defend those who simply want to exercise this essential freedom."

The US also announced on Monday that it was sanctioning the senior leadership of China's National People's Congress over the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong.

The law makes it easier to punish protesters by criminalizing secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign or external forces.

"We will hold Beijing accountable for destroying Hong Kong's autonomy," said Pompeo.