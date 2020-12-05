Christians more likely to invite people to in-person service than online

When it comes to inviting friends and family to a service, it appears Christians find it easier to make the invitation to a physical one rather than digital.

Inviting non-Christian acquaintances is an important part of outreach for many Christians, especially at Christmas time when churches are packed with carol services and Nativity plays.

This year, though, some churches are having to adjust their plans because of Covid-19. While some churches are running Christmas services with reduced numbers, others are staying online only.

Research by Barna suggests that churchgoers may be less reluctant to invite someone to digital services.

In its survey of 1,302 American adults, 64% of churched Christians said they would be open to inviting someone to an in-person worship service.

By contrast, only two in five (40%) said the same about a digital worship service.

The study found that Christians from a church that already offered a mix of in-person and digital services prior to the pandemic were more open to inviting someone to a digital worship service.

"Those who attend a church which successfully blended digital and in-person ministry even before the Covid-19 crisis are almost twice as likely to say they actually prefer inviting someone to online church rather than to in-person services (48% vs. 29% of those who did not attend a church that engaged congregants well both digitally and physically pre-pandemic)," Barna said.

"More familiarity with digital and hybrid environments seems to accompany more confidence in bringing others into that space."