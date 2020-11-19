Christians urged to participate in Government consultation on faith communities

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash/JJ Jordan)

The Bishop of London is urging as many people as possible to respond to the Government's consultation on engagement with faith communities.

The consultation, which relates only to England, is open until 11 December and is asking for evidence on how faith communities perceive the Government's engagement with them. 

It has been launched as part of a review being overseen by Colin Bloom, Faith Engagement Adviser at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. 

Evidence submitted to the review will shape how the Government engages with faith communities in the future, taking into consideration the new challenges thrown up by Covid-19. 

"The last few months have been very challenging for places of worship and people of faith. The significant restrictions that have been put in place to control the spread of the virus have limited people's ability to worship, practice and celebrate their faith as they normally would," the foreward reads.

"This review began before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is timely as the recommendations may well come to strengthen how government engages with faith groups during the COVID-19 recovery phase and beyond."

The Bishop of London and head of the Church of England's Recovery Group, Sarah Mullally, welcomed the consultation. 

"Faith is at the heart of so many of our communities, across the length and breadth of the country," she said. 

"This welcome consultation from the Government is an opportunity to demonstrate and explore how faith enriches and empowers our lives and our relationships with one another.

"I believe it can play a fundamental role in building a stronger, more tolerant society for the future.

"I would urge as many people as possible to get involved by responding to the consultation, ensuring that the voices of our faith communities are heard."

The survey can taken online here.

