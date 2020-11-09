Church attendance has increased during pandemic - report

Church attendance grew during the pandemic, a new study by the Evangelical Alliance has shown.

Increases were seen in both offline and online attendance during Covid-19, according to the report 'Changing Church', by the Evangelical Alliance.

The study analysed church attendance among 1,000 Christians, including 450 church leaders.

They came from major denominations, including the Church of England, Baptist Union, Assemblies of God, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Methodist Church, and New Frontiers, as well as Presbyterian and independent churches.

Findings revealed that respondents had been to eight meetings in the past month, up from 7.5 a month before the outbreak of coronavirus.

Engagement was especially notable among young people, with 96% of 18- to 24-year-olds surveyed saying they had attended their home church online in the past month - higher than attendance at in-person gatherings before the crisis.

People from more affluent households were more likely (51%) than those from a lower income household (45%) to attend church during the pandemic.

The study also revealed the vital role many churches are playing to support their communities, with half (49%) being involved in food and medicine delivery, and over half (54%) running befriending services for the elderly and isolated.

Evangelical Alliance UK Director, Peter Lynas said, "We have seen a marked shift in the spiritual atmosphere of the country throughout the pandemic.

"More people are praying, more people have watched church online and more young people are interacting with church.

"Through these results, we can see that not only are churches still active, but that they also seem to be more engaging."