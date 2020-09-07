Church leaders pray for peace in Birmingham after fatal stabbings

Church leaders in Birmingham are praying for peace after a spate of stabbings across the city at the weekend left one dead.

A 23-year-old man was killed and seven others injured in the attacks, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbings.

The Rt Rev David Urquhart, Bishop of Birmingham CofE, and the Most Rev Bernard Longley, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Birmingham, issued a joint statement expressing their sadness over the incident.

"Our thoughts and the thoughts and prayers of many people are with those who have died or been seriously injured overnight in the city of Birmingham," they said.

"We pray also for their families and friends - and for the emergency services and for all that they are called to do in response to these shocking events.

"At this time when the health and well-being of the people of our city is already uppermost in our minds, we pray that all who live and work in Birmingham and those who visit can be reassured about the safety of our popular city.

"Birmingham is a great city and it is shaped by many diverse communities working together and overcoming challenges and differences. We cherish and pray for its peace today."

West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, said the response would be "defiant".

"The West Mids has had its share of knocks over the years, but we've always bounced back," he said.

"The thing that is characteristic will be seen to be a defiant response where all communities come together to condemn it and prove that we can continue all to live together in harmony."