Churches join in praying for schools during Covid pandemic

Churches and Christians are praying for schools across the UK today as they face unprecedented challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Day of Prayer for Schools is an initiative of the Pais Movement and is being backed by CARE and the Diocese of Blackburn, which is encouraging local churches to take part.

The day is being held to mobilise Christians towards the vision of "every school to be a prayed for school".

"At this time we need to do this with faith, hope and love," said CARE, which is hosting an online prayer meeting throughout the day.

Pete Baker, Pais Movement British Isles Director, added: "We wanted to create an opportunity for people across the UK to hold up our children and young people, their teachers and the wider school communities in prayer.

"We believe this day of unity could bring breakthrough, strength and encouragement to those facing the huge challenge of teaching, learning and living during these strange and difficult times."

Church of England churches and schools across Lancashire will be taking part by saying prayers for teachers, pupils, families and governors.

The Diocese of Blackburn said it was particularly important to pray for schools this year as the "pandemic continues to present unique challenges".

The Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev Philip North, has written a new prayer for the event, which has been recorded in a special video featuring children and staff from St Christopher's CofE School in Accrington.

The Archdeacon of Lancaster, the Venerable David Picken said: "The Diocese of Blackburn is committed to making disciples, being witnesses, growing leaders and inspiring children and young people as part of the living out of our Vision 2026 [the diocese's long-term church growth strategy].

"Schools are a central part of our Vision and this day of prayer is the perfect opportunity to focus on vital area of work and to seek God's blessing on the schools in this diocese."

Director of the Diocesan Board of Education, Stephen Whittaker, said: "We are passionate about church school education and the amazing job our schools do in being a Christian presence in their communities.

"We are thrilled to join in the national Day of Prayer for Schools; to bring before God all schools, their staff, local communities and families while we also we look for new ways for the church and school to work together for the flourishing of all."

The Bishop of Burnley's prayer reads:

Lord God, we ask you to pour your blessing on the schools of our nation.

Give joy and curiosity to our children:

that they may discover their gifts, grow in knowledge and learn to live well.

Give wisdom and stamina to our teachers:

that they may delight to inspire young minds and find contentment in their work.

Give vision and good judgement to our headteachers, school leaders and governors:

that they may guide our schools well and keep them safe in challenging times.

Give courage and compassion to the people of our land:

Protect us from fear and help us to act with calmness and kindness.

Your Son Jesus Christ taught his disciples to follow in his Way.

Inspire us by his example and strengthen us by his presence,

for we make our prayer in his holy name.

Amen.