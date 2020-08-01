CNN blasted over 'individuals with a cervix' article

Staff writer

CNN triggered a social media backlash after referring to "individuals with a cervix" in an article about smear tests. 

The article details the latest guidance from the American Cancer Society, which now advises women between the ages of 25 and 65 to take part in cervical cancer screening.

However, instead of referring to women, CNN instead used the term "individuals with a cervix". 

"Individuals with a cervix are now recommended to start cervical cancers screening at 25 and continue through age 65," the article reads. 

Despite the backlash, the news outlet has not revised the article. 

Times columnist David Aaronovitch was among those criticising the word choice on Twitter. 

"My wife and daughters refer to such people as women. As a person with a prostate I tend to agree," he wrote. 

Lyndsey Fifield, co-host of the LadyBrains podcast, said: "Stop erasing women and pretending it's progressive." 

Terminology has become an area of contention in the debate around transgenderism. 

JK Rowling has faced an ongoing backlash after criticising an article that replaced the word 'woman' with "people who menstruate". 

In response, the Harry Potter author tweeted: "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Despite fierce criticism, Rowling has continued to voice her concerns about free speech, single-sex spaces and some of the medical treatment being offered to young people suffering from gender dysphoria. 

