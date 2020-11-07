Doctor 'surprised and delighted' by Tim Keller's cancer progress

Tim Keller has received some good news from his doctor in his fight against pancreatic cancer.

The bestelling Christian author and pastor thanked his supporters for praying for him throughout his treatment, which has included rounds of chemotherapy.

Despite the gruelling treatment, the 70-year-old shared that his body has been responding well and that his doctor is "surprised and delighted" by his progress.

Sharing the news with his social media followers on Friday, Keller said God had been "very gracious" in answering people's prayers for him and tht his most recent CT scans on Monday "showed more improvement."

"My doctor is both surprised and delighted that I am able to tolerate the continued high level of chemotherapy with relatively few side effects (they are there, but not as debilitating as they could be) as well as having such a strong therapeutic response," he said.

He added, "All praise belongs to God, who has been merciful and generous in caring for us both physically and spiritually."

Keller is the retired founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City and the author of popular books like "The Meaning of Marriage" and "The Prodigal Son".

When he first announced back in June that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he said he wanted the diagnosis to be an "opportunity to be weaned from the joys of this world and to desire God's presence above all."

It is the second time Keller has had to battle cancer, after surviving thyroid cancer in 2002.