Donald Trump likens late-term abortions to 'execution' in swipe at Biden

Donald Trump has lashed out at Joe Biden after the Democratic presidential hopeful promised to make Roe v Wade the law of the land if he's elected in November.

Biden made the pledge when speaking on Monday about what action he might take if Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett overturns the landmark abortion ruling.

"Number one, we don't know exactly what she will do, although expectation is that she may very well move to ... overrule Roe," Biden said of Barrett.

"And the only thing, the only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That's what I would do," he continued.

His comments prompted some fiery tweeting from Trump, who is recuperating from coronavirus in the east wing of the White House.

"Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond - which would be execution," Trump wrote.

"Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear. GET OUT & VOTE!!!"

Northam was at the center of a row earlier this year about late-term abortions after he supported a bill loosening restrictions.

The Governor denied supporting infaticide.

He said at the time: "[Third trimester abortions are] done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that's nonviable. So in this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen.

"The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated, if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."