Donald Trump says he's a 'non-denominational Christian'

Jennifer Lee

Donald Trump has often mentioned God in his public comments or met Christian leaders, but he doesn't often speak about his own personal faith.

Responding to a question from RNS about whether he considers himself an evangelical, he offered another insight by revealing he has moved on from Presbyterianism and is now a "non-denominational Christian". 

"Though I was confirmed at a Presbyterian church as a child, I now consider myself to be a non-denominational Christian," Trump said. 

"Melania and I have gotten to visit some amazing churches and meet with great faith leaders from around the world.

"During the unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak, I tuned into several virtual church services and know that millions of Americans did the same."

It's a departure from comments he made in 2015 shortly before running for president.  He told CBN News at the time that he was Presbyterian and "very proud of it". 

At the time, he promised that if he won the election, he would be "the greatest representative of the Christians that they've had in a long time." 

Trump has continued to court religious conservatives during his presidency and in the run-up to the elections on November 3, when he is hoping to win a second term.

He recently called his Covid diagnosis a "blessing from God", while Vice President Mike Pence called him a "champion for people of faith". 

Trump also said he had joined other Americans in watching virtual church services during the pandemic, including an online service by Harvest pastor Greg Laurie and another by Jentezen Franklin, of the Free Chapel in Georgia.

The First Lady Melania has previously said she is a practising Roman Catholic.

