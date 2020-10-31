'Don't close us again,' say Welsh church leaders

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash/Gregory Hayes)

The Welsh Government is being urged to keep churches open in another 'firebreak' lockdown in the New Year. 

Churches in the region threatened legal action after being forced to close during the current firebreak lockdown. The Welsh Government responded by telling them that they could re-open on November 9. 

Now, in another letter to the Welsh Assembly, the church leaders have asked to meet Welsh First Minister Mark Drakerford to discuss any changes affecting churches. 

They are seeking reassurances from ministers "that any future legislation would respect the principle of church independence, and in particular, would not impose a legally binding ban on church services".

"If there is a prohibition on our clients' freedom to worship following the expiration of the index regulations, our clients reserve their position concerning future judicial review proceedings," they write. 

Rev Clyde Thomas, leader of Victory Church in Cwbran, said: "We welcome the news that the Welsh Assembly will not be extending the current ban on churches during this firebreak. However, we are deeply concerned by the likelihood of a second firebreak in January and need dialogue and reassurances.

"The 'likely' firebreak in the New Year would come at a time when the highly vulnerable people we serve in our community need us most.

"The church must have the freedom to worship and to be open so that we can support our communities physically, emotionally and spiritually."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting the church leaders, said: "A forced closure of churches by the secular government violates centuries of constitutional tradition. The church serves at the heart of our public life and as well as seeking to meet the physical needs of many it exists to bring the Good News and hope of Jesus Christ in the middle of a national crisis.

"We call on the First Minister of Wales to meet with these church leaders to discuss how the long held constitutional principle of the independence of the church and its roll within society will be upheld in Wales moving forward."

 

Most Read

  1. emmanuel-macron

    'France is under attack,' says French President after 3 die in terror attack on church

  2. nice-church

    France church attacker was 21-year-old Tunisian immigrant who arrived just last month

  3. natalie-grant

    Natalie Grant asks people to pray after Covid diagnosis

  4. pastor-polycarp-zongo

    Pastor kidnapped by Islamic State pleads for release

  5. steve-timmis

    Steve Timmis' church 'truly sorry' for 'pattern of coercive and controlling behaviour'

  6. jerry-falwell-jr

    Jerry Falwell Jr sues Liberty University for defamation

  7. auckland

    New Zealanders vote to legalise euthanasia

More News

  1. andrew-white

    Canon Andrew White disqualified from senior management position in a charity for 12 years

  2. bill-johnson

    Bethel's Bill Johnson says he'll be voting for Trump 'with confidence and a clear conscience'

  3. jill-and-derick-dillard

    'I can't put a timeline on healing,' says Jill Duggar on rift with family

  4. law-and-order-svu-season-18-joe-biden

    Evangelicals for Biden, Trump or any particular politician is blasphemous

  5. prayer

    The comfort - and challenge - in the Lord's Prayer

  6. church

    Churches drive online giving as collection plates take a hit