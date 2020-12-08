Don't wait to get debt help, says CAP

People whose finances have been hard hit by the pandemic are being urged to get help sooner rather than later.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) said it was concerned that some people may delay in getting help after finding that 60 per cent of those using its free debt services waited over a year before reaching out to them.

It fears that people struggling financially because of the pandemic may not know where to turn for free debt help.

CAP's recent report, Is Anyone Listening?, found that the average client household owed almost £17,000 at the peak of their debts, and that on average it would take people 30 years to repay what they owed.

The study also found that only 7 per cent of new debt clients were aged 18 to 25, suggesting that the young may be more reluctant than older people to get help.

CAP client Steven, from the West Midlands, described feeling "really low" after being made redundant because of the pandemic. He is urging people to reach out.

"It was a really dark time. I felt like giving up," he said.

"Making the first call was the hardest thing I've had to do this year but once I started talking to CAP I realised they were a friendly bunch of people who genuinely cared about me.

"Now CAP's involved I can concentrate on rebuilding my life and getting a new job. I feel hopeful again and I feel like I can breathe.

"Right now, many people who have worked hard are losing their jobs through no fault of their own. I urge them to ring CAP, get help and rebuild their lives."

Helen Webb, CAP's National External Partnerships Manager, is encouraging people to call CAP if they need help: "We know that because of the pandemic, many people are experiencing debt for the first time and for others debts are growing, but CAP is here to help.

"So many people are experiencing financial worries right now, so you're not alone in your struggle. You won't be judged in any way. Help is available to support you through this difficult time and into a brighter future.

"Getting help as early as possible can make a big difference. We want everyone to know that our service is here and completely free of charge.

"We don't want anyone going into the winter and towards Christmas worrying about how they'll manage."

If you are struggling with debt and need help, contact CAP on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.