Drivers choose Elvis and Winston Churchill over Jesus as dream passenger

Staff writer

Wikimedia Commons

Drivers would prefer to take a road-trip with Elvis Presley or Winston Churchill over Jesus, according to a poll by the AA. 

Jesus ranked fifth in the survey of 16,400 people to find out who their dream car passenger would be, the Press Association reports. 

Top of the list was actor and comedian Stephen Fry, followed by naturalist Sir David Attenborough, statesman Sir Winston Churchill and the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. 

Jesus placed fifth in the poll, ahead of comedians Peter Kay and Billy Connolly, as well as late singer David Bowie. 

Jeremy Clarkson, presenter of The Grand Tour on Amazon, ranked ninth, followed by actor and presenter Michael Palin in tenth place. 

Of the respondents who chose a family member or friend as their dream passenger, nearly two-fifths went for their wives, followed by 12 per cent chose husbands. 

After spouses came partners and mothers, followed by friends or best friends in fifth place. 

Most Read

  1. london

    The return of fascism to the West

  2. francis-chan

    Christians should 'take advantage' of the pandemic, says Francis Chan

  3. luna

    Superdrug accused of 'female erasure' over sanitary towel range for 'people who menstruate'

  4. father

    Trump promises to 'fight in the trenches' for unborn children

  5. dating

    Many Christians see no wrong in sex between consenting adults

  6. star-trek-discovery

    Star Trek: Discovery to introduce first transgender and non-binary characters

  7. mayflower

    The Puritans who left behind so much to start a new life in America

More News

  1. donald-trump

    Left is waging 'war' on police, faith, history, and American values, says Trump

  2. bible

    How do I compare to the heroes of the Bible?

  3. vindolanda

    'Unique' Christian artefact uncovered at Hadrian's Wall

  4. tablet

    RSE in schools: what young people need is more protection, not more sex education

  5. christian-climate-action

    Vicar arrested over climate protests says he's prepared to go to prison

  6. john-chyrsostom

    John Chrysostom, the 4th century archbishop who fought corruption and helped the poor