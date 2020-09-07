Drivers choose Elvis and Winston Churchill over Jesus as dream passenger

Drivers would prefer to take a road-trip with Elvis Presley or Winston Churchill over Jesus, according to a poll by the AA.

Jesus ranked fifth in the survey of 16,400 people to find out who their dream car passenger would be, the Press Association reports.

Top of the list was actor and comedian Stephen Fry, followed by naturalist Sir David Attenborough, statesman Sir Winston Churchill and the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley.

Jesus placed fifth in the poll, ahead of comedians Peter Kay and Billy Connolly, as well as late singer David Bowie.

Jeremy Clarkson, presenter of The Grand Tour on Amazon, ranked ninth, followed by actor and presenter Michael Palin in tenth place.

Of the respondents who chose a family member or friend as their dream passenger, nearly two-fifths went for their wives, followed by 12 per cent chose husbands.

After spouses came partners and mothers, followed by friends or best friends in fifth place.