End of the road for RZIM Canada after devastating Ravi Zacharias report

RZIM Canada is to begin "winding down" operations following a devastating report that laid bare historic sexual misconduct by late founder Ravi Zacharias.

The board of RZIM Canada said the findings - which included 200 photos of women on his devices and allegations of rape - had filled them "with desolation and grief."

"We grieve for all the victims. No words are adequate or even appropriate, yet we must somehow find words. Their stories must be heard and heeded. We pray for healing, forgiveness, and reconciliation," it said.

The decision to shutter the Canada branch follows its announcement last month that it would not receive any donations while the board sought God's direction for the ministry.

Announcing RZIM Canada's closure on Thursday, the board said: "We recognize the ongoing need for an apologetics-based approach to evangelism.

"Regrettably, we are of the conviction that it is not possible for RZIM Canada to fulfill this mandate within the current environment.

"Therefore, it is with heaviness of heart and after much prayerful consideration that we are compelled to begin winding down the operations of RZIM Canada.

"Our hearts go out to the countless people around the world who responded to Ravi's apologetic ministry and who are now at risk of rejecting the message on account of the messenger. We take hope that truth prevails even in a fallen world.

"We ask that you continue to join us in fervent prayer."

The findings of the report by law firm Miller and Martin have rocked the evangelical world, with his own denomination, the Christian and Missionary Alliance posthumously revoking his ordination and expelling him from the body.

Last week, the Zacharias Trust - the UK division of RZIM - announced that it is to split from the global ministry and commence operations under a new name.

"The UK Board has therefore taken the unanimous decision to make a clear separation from the global RZIM organisation," it said.

"In governance terms the UK entity has always been a separate charity with independent trustees, but in the current circumstances we believe that we must now operate without any link to RZIM US. The UK entity will also choose a new name.

"This process will take time to complete but the UK Board is convinced that this is the best and only way to ensure that the ministry can continue to serve the UK church with integrity.

"This will also give us the opportunity to review the lessons to be learned from these awful events."