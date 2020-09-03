Eric Metaxas responds to punch video, says guy was 'menacing'

Eric Metaxas has responded to video footage of him appearing to punch an anti-Trump protester.

In the viral video, below, a protester on a bike can be heard shouting "f*** Trump" as he rides past a group of people leaving the White House.

Metaxas appears to take a swing at the protester as he rides past him at which point the protester dismounts and shouts, "You just attacked me bro, that's a felony."

Police then intervene to separate the protester from Metaxas as a person in the crowd tells the man to "grow up".

Metaxas was among the guests at the White House for the fourth night of the Republican National Convention.

The 57-year-old suggested in a statement to World Magazine that he was defending himself.

"For context, just so you know, the guy came at me with his bike and was very menacing for a long time," he said.

Metaxas had been accompanying his wife and Bishop Harry Jackson to an Uber at the time of the encounter.

Jackson, senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, told World Magazine that they were walking down the street after leaving the White House when some protesters started cursing at them. He believes the cyclist had been "playing chicken" with Metaxas.

Commenting on the incident, evangelical author Rod Dreher suggested in a blog post published by The American Conservative that people will sympathize with Metaxas.

"One more time for the people in the back: Eric Metaxas should not have punched the lout," Dreher wrote.

"[B]ut that's not to say the lout didn't deserve it."

"I could be wrong about this, but I don't think this is going to hurt Eric with his radio audience - and no, not for Trumpy, hero-punched-a-hippie reasons.

"I sense that a lot of people are simply fed up with these dirtbags and their intimidating meanness.

"All over downtown DC last night, crowds of protesters were verbally and physically threatening folks coming from the White House, or in any way indicating support for the president."