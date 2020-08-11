Faith in God has a 'central role' in Meghan Markle's life - book

Meghan Markle's faith in God has got her through the "darkest moments" in her life, according to the sensational new biography about her marriage to Prince Harry, Finding Freedom.

The authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, claim that belief in God plays a "central role" in the life of the former Suits star.

The book claims that although her upbringing wasn't overly religious, she grew up with an "awareness of God".

She is reported to have gathered her castmates in a prayer circle before filming during her days on the Suits set.

Markle was a staple in the longrunning legal drama, playing the character of Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018. She gave up the role when she married Prince Harry.

Her marriage with the Duke of Sussex and their relationship with the rest of the royal family is the subject of the new biography, out today.

A source claims in the book that Meghan's relationship with God is "very important to her".

The 39-year-old and the Duke have been on a "journey of faith together", the source also claims.

This was reportedly reflected in her baptism into the Church of England before their wedding.

"Her relationship with God and with her church is extremely important to her. That's something most people do not know about her. It plays a central role in her life, as an individual, as a woman," the unnamed source said.

"When I talk about her faith being a big part of her life, it's her faith in God. It's her faith in her family. Her faith in the people closest to her."

Another source disclosed: "It's prayer and conversations with God that have gotten her through the darkest moments.

"That's something that plays a significant role in her life and her relationship with Harry. The two have been on a journey of faith together."

Before she was baptised, she held several meetings with the Archbishop of Canterbury during which they discussed "many personal matters". One of them was her first marriage to Trevor Engelson.

Archbishop Justin Welby is reported to have asked her "what she learned from her divorce", but the pair are also said to have formed a "close bond" during their meetings.