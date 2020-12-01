France to review Covid-19 restrictions on churches

Jennifer Lee

The French Council of State sided with bishops in calling the measures "disproportionate".(Photo: Unsplash/Bethany Beck)

France is to review a cap on the number of people who can attend in-person church services after Catholic bishops complained. 

The French government announced last week that the limit on attendance would be set at 30 people, a cap that the bishops said was "unrealistic". 

The bishops have argued that rules for businesses are more lenient, and are calling for the restrictions on places of worship to be set at 30 per cent of capacity. 

"This announcement is not at all in line with the discussions that have taken place in recent weeks with the ministers concerned," the bishops said, according to the National Catholic Register.

"Indeed, this unrealistic and inapplicable measure is completely disrespectful of the reality of the religious practice of Catholics."

The French Council of State agreed with the bishops and has ordered a review of the rules. 

"The claimants are right in saying that the measure is disproportionate in light of protecting the public's health ... thus it is a serious and illegal infringement on the freedom of worship," it said, according to Reuters.

In May, the council ordered the French government to lift a blanket ban on gatherings in places of worship. 

At the time, the council said that the ban was "disproportionate in nature" and had caused "damage that was seriously and manifestly illegal".

In other countries, too, there have been legal wrangles over the forced closure of churches during the pandemic. 

In the UK, over 120 church leaders are seeking a judicial review over church closures in England and Wales, and in the US, the Supreme Court voted last month to block restrictions on churches in New York State. 

"Members of this Court are not public health experts, and we should respect the judgment of those with special expertise and responsibility in this area. But even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten," the court said.

"The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment's guarantee of religious liberty."

Most Read

  1. starbucks

    Starbucks denies firing Christian employee over refusal to wear Pride T-shirt

  2. gender

    Trans teen removed from parents' custody after they refused consent to transition

  3. church

    Police apologise for 'distress' caused to pastor threatened with prosecution over legal church broadcast

  4. rev-alex-clare-young

    Evangelical Christian reported to police for hate crime over Living in Love and Faith comments

  5. gay

    Sexuality, safeguarding and the language of God

  6. living-in-love-and-faith

    Should evangelicals engage with Living in Love and Faith?

  7. transgender

    High Court ruling on puberty blockers for under-16s will 'protect vulnerable children'

More News

  1. 4front-theatre

    Re-imagining theatre during a Covid Christmas

  2. jumper

    Are you sure that your Christmas jumper wasn't made with forced labour?

  3. rev-alex-clare-young

    Evangelical minister reported to police for hate crime over Living in Love and Faith comments

  4. the-crown

    Is The Crown the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?

  5. ann-marie

    The power of a shoebox at Christmas

  6. gay

    Sexuality, safeguarding and the language of God