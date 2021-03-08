Harry and Meghan say they were wed in secret by Archbishop of Canterbury 3 days before wedding

Jennifer Lee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at St George's Chapel, Windsor.Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have claimed in their Oprah Winfrey interview that they tied the knot in a private ceremony led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The couple, whose bombshell interview aired Sunday night, said it was just them and the Archbishop - who also performed the official wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, three days later on 19 May 2018. 

Meghan said they were the only ones who knew about the private ceremony, and that she and Harry had wanted it because it was more intimate than the public "spectacle for the world" at Windsor Castle. 

Sitting in their chicken coup, Meghan told Oprah: "You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that."

She continued: 'We called the Archbishop and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us.'"

Meghan said the vows from their private ceremony now hang in their mansion in Montecito, California. 

"So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," she said. 

