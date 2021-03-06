Heartache after 25-year-old prayer leader and husband die in hiking accident

Jennifer Lee

Michèle and Christoph Käch were tragically killed in a hiking accident on 2 March.(Photo: Instagram/Prayer House Thun)

A young prayer movement leader and her husband have been tragically killed in a hiking accident in the Alps. 

Michèle Käch, 25, affectionately known as Mischi, was the leader of the Prayer House in Thun, Switzerland.

She and her husband Christoph were at the start of a holiday in the Bern region when they fell to their deaths on Tuesday. 

Jesus.ch reports that the tragedy occurred just moments after Michèle shared a video of the scenery with her family. 

The death of the couple, who only wed last June, has shocked those who knew them. 

In a statement, the Prayer House described them both as "wonderful" people. 

"In our immense grief, we nevertheless sense the supernatural peace of God in our hearts," it said. 

"Mischi and Chris loved Jesus. Knowing that they are now with Him fills our hearts with joy. Hallelujah!"

Michèle was previously involved in 24-7 Prayer Switzerland. The ministry's former leader Susanna Rychiger knew her for years and had met the couple for a coffee on the morning of the accident. 

"We drank coffee together in the morning. I had pain in my shoulder and, spontaneously and very naturally, they prayed for me. That's the kind of people they were," she told LiveNet.ch.

