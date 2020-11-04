Hundreds of evangelical leaders vow to be peacemakers as US election goes to the wire

Hundreds of American evangelical leaders pledged to be peacemakers on the eve of one of the tightest elections in US history.

Signatories of the Matthew 5:9 pledge include author Max Lucado, pastor Tony Evans, and Southern Baptist theologian Russell Moore.

The letter calls on Christians to be peacemakers and work towards ending violence and division in their communities.

It warns of "toxic polarization" and says that the pressures of election time must not cause Christians to compromise their faith.

They must instead engage on the basis of their Christian values and "not based on partisan agendas."

"We are called by God to walk in Christ's footsteps to be peacemakers—not merely peacekeepers—in a nation grappling with toxic levels of polarization and the targeting of specific religious, racial, and political groups with violence," the statement says.

"We know that elections, especially a deeply divisive election such as this one, can create pressures to act in ways that dishonor Christ's teachings and biblical values.

"We must reject these pressures and not compromise our faith."

The invite-only Matthew 5:9 Fellowship was recently launched as a network of Christian leaders working towards peace in "this time of great division."

Founding member Matthew Hawkins, former policy director for the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, explained the motivation behind the new network.

"Peacemaking, inspired by Jesus' words in Matthew 5:9, is a more active, forward-leaning responsibility than peacekeeping," he said.

"Peacemakers lean into where there is no peace and, well, make it. Thankfully, we have guidance from scripture on how to begin this work. The Apostle Paul admonished the Roman church, 'Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification' (Rom 14:19)."