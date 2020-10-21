Husband of Christian blogger and 3 kids killed in car crash speaks of 'abundance of loss'

The husband of a Christian blogger who died along with three of their children in a horrific road accident in Oxford has spoken of an "abundance of loss" in a moving tribute to his family.

Josh Powell survived the crash along with 18-month-old daughter Penny. His wife, Zoe, and their children Phoebe, 8, Simeon, 6, and Amelia 4, tragically did not survive.

The Powells were members of Chinnor Community Church and Zoe was a talented artist who created Christian-themed cards and notebooks.

In a statement issued through Thames Valley Police, Josh thanked people for their support as he paid tribute to his "kind" wife and children.

"Before the adventure of starting a family nobody truly knows what to expect. All of life's preconceptions and what we see in the world around us meant that life as a family man was so much better than I expected it to be," he said.

"I had been blessed with four wonderful children, whose thirst for life and hunger of adventure kept me busy but in the best possible way.

"As I look to an uncertain future, I reflect on the fun that we had as a family, with feelings of sadness that it was cut so short."

Paying tribute to Zoe, he said she was a "dreamer" and that they had made a "great partnership" in raising their family.

"Myself and Zoe were as different as we were alike. Despite the frequent tensions this would bring, it was of immense benefit having such differing world views," he said.

He continued: "There are many battles to come, and I thank everyone who has stood by me and Penny thus far.

"We are well supported and know to ask if anything is needed.

"Now we have the time to readjust and grieve, this is the challenge of the abundance of loss we feel as a family.

"Thank you to those who have respected our space and supported us thus far, and given us the time and space to do this."

A JustGiving page set up to raise £1,000 for Josh and Penny has surpassed £145,000 in donations.