Inquest opened into death of Christian blogger and three children in horrific Oxford crash

An inquest has opened into the deaths of Christian blogger Zoe Powell and three of her children in a horrific car crash near Oxford last month.

The coroner said Powell, 29, and her eight-year-old daughter Phoebe both died at the scene as a result of multiple injuries.

Amelia, four, died from a severe head injury, and Simeon, 6, from a traumatic brain injury.

The crash occurred on the evening of October 12 as they were driving home from visiting relatives.

Husband Josh and 18-month-old baby Penny both survived the crash.

An inquest into the four deaths is to take place on 23 March 2021.

The family were committed Christians and attended their local church in Chinnor, South Oxfordshire.

Powell was a talented artist who created her own range of notebooks and cards with Bible verses and inspirational messages.

A Just Giving page set up to raise £1,000 for Josh and Penny has raised nearly £160,000.

Speaking of his loss, Josh paid tribute to his "kind" wife and "wonderful" children.

"As I look to an uncertain future, I reflect on the fun that we had as a family, with feelings of sadness that it was cut so short," he said.

"We are well supported and know to ask if anything is needed.

"Now we have the time to readjust and grieve, this is the challenge of the abundance of loss we feel as a family."