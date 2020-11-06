Inquest opened into death of Christian blogger and three children in horrific Oxford crash

Staff writer

Zoe Powell, her husband Josh and their four children

An inquest has opened into the deaths of Christian blogger Zoe Powell and three of her children in a horrific car crash near Oxford last month. 

The coroner said Powell, 29, and her eight-year-old daughter Phoebe both died at the scene as a result of multiple injuries. 

Amelia, four, died from a severe head injury, and Simeon, 6, from a traumatic brain injury. 

The crash occurred on the evening of October 12 as they were driving home from visiting relatives.

Husband Josh and 18-month-old baby Penny both survived the crash. 

An inquest into the four deaths is to take place on 23 March 2021.

The family were committed Christians and attended their local church in Chinnor, South Oxfordshire. 

Powell was a talented artist who created her own range of notebooks and cards with Bible verses and inspirational messages. 

A Just Giving page set up to raise £1,000 for Josh and Penny has raised nearly £160,000.

Speaking of his loss, Josh paid tribute to his "kind" wife and "wonderful" children. 

"As I look to an uncertain future, I reflect on the fun that we had as a family, with feelings of sadness that it was cut so short," he said. 

"We are well supported and know to ask if anything is needed.

"Now we have the time to readjust and grieve, this is the challenge of the abundance of loss we feel as a family."

Most Read

  1. carl-lentz

    'I was unfaithful in my marriage,' says Carl Lentz after Hillsong NYC firing

  2. trump

    Hundreds of evangelical leaders vow to be peacemakers as US election goes to the wire

  3. carl-lentz

    Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz fired over 'moral failures'

  4. pope-francis

    Pope's comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context - Vatican official

  5. john-piper

    John Piper poses the 'eternally significant' question for Trump and Biden

  6. tim-challies

    Popular Christian blogger mourns sudden death of 'sweet, kind, godly son'

  7. donald-trump

    Strong support for Trump among white evangelicals, exit polls show

More News

  1. yeezy-christian-academy

    Kanye West launches Christian academy for kids

  2. tim-challies

    Popular Christian blogger mourns sudden death of 'sweet, kind, godly son'

  3. carl-lentz

    Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz fired over 'moral failures'

  4. richard-page

    Christian magistrate challenges sacking after saying children do best with a mother and father

  5. st-pauls-cathedral

    'No scientific justification' for church closures, say Archbishop of Canterbury and faith leaders

  6. transgender-loos

    Government challenges trend towards 'gender neutral' toilets