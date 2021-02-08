Jerusalem Christians condemn attack on church

Staff writer

Churches in Jerusalem have been targeted several times in the last year.                                                 (Photo: Unsplash/Sander Crombach)

The Patriarch of Jerusalem and other Christian leaders are calling on the Israeli government to put a stop to attacks on churches in the holy city. 

A Romanian Orthodox Church in the Musrara neighbourhood of East Jerusalem was the victim of an arson attack on 2 February. 

It follows an arson attack on a church in the Garden of Gethsemane in December and anti-Christian graffiti sprayed onto the doors of the Dormition Abbey, a Benedictine community in Jerusalem, last May. The graffiti said "kill the pagans" and "death to the Christian unbelievers, enemies of Israel".

His Beatitude Theophilos III said the latest attack was a sign of "hatred for the Christian religion" by radical groups in Israel. 

He condemned the "failure of official authorities" in the city to put a stop to the attacks.

"Their tolerance towards such terrorist acts will definitely lead to more fuelling of the conflict in the Holy City," he said. 

The Patriarch is asking the international community to intervene by opening up a dialogue with the Israeli government aimed at putting a stop to the attacks, which he said represented an attempt by extremist groups to "change the mosaic character of the city of Jerusalem by force". 

His calls were echoed by Dr Ramzi Khoury, President of the Higher Presidential Committee of Churches Affairs in Palestine, who said that radical groups were "trying to drag the region into a religious conflict" and were acting with "impunity". 

Anita Delhaas, Chief Executive of the International Community of the Holy Sepulchre, said that such incidents "only reinforce the idea for many Christians that the Holy Land is an increasingly intolerant place for them to live in and encourages many to permanently leave the region in search of more tolerant societies."

"The international Christian community must come together to present a unified voice in condemning such actions." Ms Delhaas added that such incidents," she said. 

Most Read

  1. myanmar

    Myanmar's Christians 'scared' and 'panicking' following the military coup

  2. james-caspian

    Psychotherapist turns to European courts after being told he could not study transgender regret

  3. gay

    Christians warn of censorship as conversion therapy is banned in Australia

  4. lichfield-cathedral

    Bishops and black majority church leaders target Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

  5. living-in-love-and-faith

    Bullying over theological differences is 'completely unacceptable' - bishops

  6. jerusalem

    Jerusalem Christians condemn attack on church

  7. bible

    Over a quarter of white evangelicals say they have been targeted online for faith

More News

  1. scotland

    A woke coup in Scotland - and a warning to the rest of the world

  2. rick-warren

    Rick Warren apologises for 'unchristlike' Sunday school video that mocked Asian culture

  3. jesus-saves

    Jeff Lucas on how to thrive when life doesn't turn out as planned

  4. prayer

    What to do when praying feels like a challenge

  5. dublin

    Some pastors fear their churches won't survive the pandemic - report

  6. faith

    The key to having faith that can withstand a pandemic