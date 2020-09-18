John MacArthur says he'll start prison ministry if he's put in jail over church services

Megachurch pastor John MacArthur has shrugged off threats of prison time over his refusal to comply with Covid church closure orders.

MacArthur told Fox News he had received a letter warning he faces up to six months in jail if Grace Community Church continues to hold indoor services.

A California court last week banned Grace Community Church, in Sun Valley, from holding indoor services, although outdoor services were permitted to continue so long as social distancing and other Covid regulations are observed.

Grace Community Church ignored the court order by holding an indoor worship service last Sunday.

In his interview with Fox's Laura Ingraham, MacArthur was defiant and said he would open a "jail ministry" if he ends up behind bars.

"Of course, my biblical hero apart from the Lord Jesus Christ is the Apostle Paul," he said.

"And when he went into a town he didn't ask what the hotel was like. He asked what the jail was like because he knew that's where he was going to spend his time.

"So I don't mind being a little apostolic — if they want to tuck me into jail, I'm open for a jail ministry. I've done a lot of other ministries and haven't had the opportunity to do that one. So bring it on."