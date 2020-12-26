Joni Eareckson Tada says her faith has 'widened' since Covid diagnosis

Jennifer Lee

Joni Eareckson Tada with her husband Ken(Photo: Facebook/Joni Eareckson Tada)

Joni Eareckson Tada is thanking supporters for their prayers after being diagnosed with coronavirus. 

The evangelist shared with her Facebook followers that "What Covid meant for evil, Christ meant for good."

She appeared in high spirits in the Facebook post, writing that "my faith has widened, my hopes are higher, my love for Jesus has skyrocketed, my appreciation for others has deepened, and God's promises are cemented further into my soul."

"This is how Christ meant Covid for my good," she said. 

Tada needed to receive treatment in the ER, including an antibody infusion, but said that the treatment was working and that her lungs were "clear" and her temperature down. 

She said that while she was hooked up to the IV, her husband Ken was handing out Gospel tracts around the ER and pharmacy, and stopping to pray for people. 

"But isn't this what the Christmas season is all about? Using this season to share the Good News that Light has come into our darkness through Jesus Christ?!" Tada said. 

"What COVID meant for evil, Christ is using to spread his fame!" So, keep spreading that wonderful word this week."

