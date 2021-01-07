Justin Bieber denies reports he's training for the ministry

Pop star Justin Bieber has denied reports that he is training to enter the ministry at Hillsong Church.

The "Holy" singer, who is a Christian, also denied even being a member of the church in an update via his Instagram Stories.

"I'm not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that," he wrote.

His message was pasted across a screenshot of a story that ran in Page Six last week quoting an unnamed source in OK! magazine who said he wanted to be a "full-fledged minister next year".

Clarifying the reports, Bieber said he has "no desire for that" and that the report is "fake news".

The 26-year-old then added: "And btw Hillsong is not my church...for clarity I am part of Churchome."

Churchome is the online church led by his best friend and pastor Judah Smith.

Bieber then told his fans that "church is not a place" and that he doesn't "need a building to connect with God."

"God is with us wherever we are," he wrote.