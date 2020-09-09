Justin Bieber says he's walking with Jesus 'as he leads the way'

Pop star Justin Bieber has told his fans that he wants to "walk in the plans God has for me" as he readies himself to start a family with wife Hailey.

The couple legally tied the knot in 2018, followed by a church wedding last year.

Both committed Christians who frequently discuss their faith in media interviews and on social media.

On his Instagram page, followed by 147 million people, Bieber said he wanted to give up his "selfish desires daily" so that he could be a good husband and father in the future.

In the heart-to-heart, the 26-year-old confessed that his "values slowly started to change" during his teen years because he let his "insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in."

"Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it," he said.

But now he's making an effort to have "healthy relationships" with people and be "motivated by truth and love."

And he wants to be aware of his "blind spots and learn from them."

"I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way," he wrote.

The touching message was posted a month after he and Hailey got baptized together while boating on a lake.

He was baptized by one of his closest friends, Judah Smith, pastor of City Church in Seattle, Washington.

Describing the event on Instagram, Bieber said it was "one of [the] most special moments of my life."

"Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family," he wrote.