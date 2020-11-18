Justin Bieber wants to 'lead people' to God

Stephanie Velez

Justin Bieber has been topping charts with his pop songs for a decade now but as he gets older, his sense of purpose is also evolving. 

In an honest Instagram post, the "Yummy" singer said he's asking God to keep him pure. 

"All my life I felt in my heart I was supposed to entertain. I had been given these abilities that I wanted to showcase. My heart as I get older is to ask God to refine my heart. To make sure my intention remains pure," he said. 

He also revealed that he wants to lead people to the love of God. 

"My intention is to inspire, uplift, empower and lead people to know and see the love of God. To remind people of the joy and wonder that is all around us," he continued. 

His post coincided with a powerful performance of his song "Holy" at the People's Choice Awards. 

"Holy" is a love song for his wife Hailey, daughter of evangelist and actor Stephen Baldwin, and it's laced with Christian references. 

In his People's Choice Awards performance, Bieber sang the song against a backdrop of illuminated crosses. 

On Instagram, the Canadian encouraged his fans not to be controlled by fear. 

"Fear of rejection can scare us away from our full potential," he said.

"But asking God to use us even when we're scared takes the pressure off of us and reminds us that He is in control."

Most Read

  1. carl-lentz

    'A number of people' have come forward with 'concerns' after Carl Lentz's Hillsong firing

  2. church

    Some pastors care more about being cool than being Christ-like, says Christine Caine

  3. hymns

    Police break up baptism service that defied lockdown rules

  4. election

    The 10 greatest threats to democracy

  5. coronavirus

    Could Nigel Farage break the stranglehold of lockdown parties that have forced churches to close?

  6. living-in-love-and-faith

    Living in Love and Faith: an evangelical response

  7. hospital

    Dozens of doctors speak out against assisted suicide

More News

  1. edinburgh

    Teaching Bible's view of sexual ethics could be 'hateful' under new Scots law

  2. church

    Christian leaders seek judicial review after 'unlawful' church closures

  3. london

    Christians unite in national day of prayer

  4. operation-christmas-child

    What does tangible generosity look like during a pandemic?

  5. mozambique

    'We can't keep up,' say nuns helping after massacre of 50 people in Mozambique

  6. hiroshima

    Christians can no longer stand back and leave nuclear disarmament to the politicians