LA county takes back John MacArthur's parking lot amid dispute over church closure

John MacArthur's megachurch has been told it can no longer use part of its parking lot that has been leased from Los Angeles County since 1975.

Grace Community Church was informed of the development through a notice letter from the Los Angeles Department of Public Works.

It gives the church 30 days' notice of the county's decision to terminate the longstanding lease agreement on a large portion of the church's parking lot.

Jenna Ellis, Special Counsel at the Thomas More Society, accused LA County of "retaliating" against the church over its refusal to stay closed during Covid.

A court judge recently sided with MacArthur, allowing his church to stay open until a full hearing in relation to the dispute on 4 September.

"Los Angeles County is retaliating against Grace Community Church for simply exercising their constitutionally protected right to hold church and challenging an unreasonable, unlawful health order," Ellis said.

"In America, we have a judicial system to ensure that the executive branch does not abuse its power, and Grace Community Church has every right to be heard without fear of reprisal.

"The Democrats' message to Americans is clear - if you don't bow to every whim of tyranny, the government will come after you.

"The church has peacefully held this lease for 45 years and the only reason the county is attempting eviction is because John MacArthur stood up to their unconstitutional power grab. This is harassment, abusive, and unconscionable."