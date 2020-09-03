Left is waging 'war' on police, faith, history, and American values, says Trump

Jennifer Lee

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020Reuters

The Left is waging a "war" on the police, faith, history, and American values and it's "tearing our country apart", Donald Trump has said. 

In a news conference this week, the US President called for the restoration of "patriotic education" that presents America as an "exceptional, free and just nation, worth defending, preserving, and protecting."

"Many young Americans have been fed lies about America being a wicked nation plagued by racism," he said.

"Indeed, [Democratic presidential nominee] Joe Biden and his party spent their entire convention spreading this hateful and destructive message while refusing to say one word about the violence."

He continued: "The left's war on police, faith, history, and American values is tearing our country apart, which is what they want.

"The only path to unity is to rebuild a shared national identity focused on common American values and virtues, of which we have plenty.

"This includes restoring patriotic education in our nation's schools, where they're trying to change everything that we've learned."

Trump is seeking re-election come November when he goes head to head with Biden. 

Loyal Trump supporter Franklin Graham has described the Democrats as being "socialist" and "opposed to faith".

He said Trump was defending "Western civilization as we know it" and that if the Democrats get into the White House, it will lead to church closures and an increase in "hatred" towards people of faith. 

"I'm just asking that God would spare this country for another four years to give us a little bit more time to do the work before the storm hits, and I believe the storm is coming and you're going to see Christians attacked, you're going to see churches closed, you're going to see a real hatred expressed toward people of faith. That's coming," he told CBN News.

Most Read

  1. pastor-john-gray

    Megachurch pastor John Gray submits to 'process of restoration' after infidelity claims

  2. john-macarthur

    LA county takes back John MacArthur's parking lot amid dispute over church closure

  3. usa-coronavirus

    94% of COVID-19 deaths in USA had 'other contributing health conditions'; Only 6% list Coronavirus alone

  4. pivi-rsnen

    Finnish MP interrogated by police again over Christian views on sexuality

  5. taylor-swift

    Kanye West says he started to read the Bible after 2016 hospitalization

  6. high-court

    Christian parents of 12-year-old praying for a 'miracle' after court approves withdrawal of medical treatment

  7. russia

    Russia: dozens of 'missionary activity' convictions in first half of 2020

More News

  1. pivi-rsnen

    Finnish MP interrogated by police again over Christian views on sexuality

  2. pastor-john-gray

    Megachurch pastor John Gray submits to 'process of restoration' after infidelity claims

  3. russia

    Russia: dozens of 'missionary activity' convictions in first half of 2020

  4. tablet

    RSE in schools: what young people need is more protection, not more sex education

  5. christian-climate-action

    Vicar arrested over climate protests says he's prepared to go to prison

  6. john-chyrsostom

    John Chrysostom, the 4th century archbishop who fought corruption and helped the poor