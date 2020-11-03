Majority of Scots want parliament to debate assisted suicide

Most Scots want the Scottish Parliament to debate assisted suicide, a new poll has found.

The survey by campaign group Dignity in Dying found that three quarters of Scots (76%) are in favour of the Scottish Parliament debating assisted suicide after the parliamentary elections in May.

The poll revealed that two thirds want the political parties to commit to legalising assisted suicide in their election manifestos.

The survey of 1,042 adults showed broad support for assisted suicide even among those who identified as Protestant (68%) and Catholic (66%).

Support was far higher among those who did not identify with any religion (83%).

In terms of political affiliation, there was little difference between those intending to vote SNP (83%), Labour (80%) or Conservative (80%).

The Scottish Parliament has so far opposed attempts to legalise assisted suicide.

The last attempt was a bill introduced by the late SNP MP Margo MacDonald, which was rejected by the Scottish Parliament in 2015.

New Zealand last week became the latest country to legalise assisted suicide after 65.2% voted in favour of changing the law in a referendum.

The End of Life Choice Act 2019 permits terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to choose assisted suicide. It is expected to come into force in the country in November 2021.