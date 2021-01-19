Makers of Christian Easter egg plead for online support after being dropped by supermarkets

The Real Easter Egg - the only Easter egg in the UK to tell the Christian story behind the holiday - has been dropped by supermarkets as Covid hits demand.

Makers, the Meaningful Chocolate Company, said the decision was down to a bad year for Easter trade during the first national lockdown last March.

While the company saw an increase of 40% in online purchases of the egg, the major supermarkets struggled.

With the country in yet another lockdown one year on, the difficult trading climate has led to supermarkets reducing their Easter stock this time round.

It means that for the first time in 10 years, major supermarkets like Tesco, Waitrose, ASDA and Morrisons will not be selling the Real Easter Egg.

In light of this change, Meaningful Chocolate Company CEO David Marshall is asking people to show their support for the egg buy purchasing it online.

"Easter 2020 was right at the start of lockdown and we saw people change the way they shopped," he said.

"We saw an increase of 40 per cent in people buying from our website for friends, family and food banks. However, at the same time, the early pandemic led to the supermarkets having a disastrous Easter as people stayed away from high streets.

"This year, supermarket buyers were told to cut brands, reduce the volumes and in some cases ask for stock to be supplied at a loss or cost price.

"It means there will be fewer brands, including the Real Easter Egg, on supermarket shelves this Easter."

Around 80 million Easter eggs are sold in the UK each year, but the Real Easter Egg is unique in being the only one that mentions Jesus.

The egg is made from Fairtrade chocolate and is sold in plastic-free packaging together with a full colour, illustrated children's book of the Easter story.

The Meaningful Chocolate Company works in partnership with foodbanks to donate Real Easter Eggs and has donated around £300,000 to charitable causes since it first went on sale in 2010.

The eggs are available to buy online at www.realeasteregg.co.uk.