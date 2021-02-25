Most evangelicals believe Biden's election victory was 'not legitimate'

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Reuters)

White evangelicals in the US appear to agree with Donald Trump when it comes to Joe Biden's election victory.

Research by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) asked 2,016 adults across the US whether they believed Biden's victory was "legitimate or not legitimate". 

Nearly two thirds (63%) of white evangelical Protestants answered "not legitimate". This rose to three quarters among white evangelicals who identified as Republican.

After losing to Biden last November, Trump repeatedly claimed that the election was "stolen" and that mass voter fraud had taken place. 

Reuters reports that US courts have now dismissed over 50 lawsuits relating to alleged electoral fraud and irregularities presented by Trump and his allies.

On Monday, the last remaining legal challenges were thrown out by the US Supreme Court. 

According to further AEI polling since the November 3 election, most evangelical Republicans (69%) say the claim that there was widespread fraud is either mostly or completely accurate.  This compares to 40% of Republicans who are not evangelical. 

White evangelical Republicans were also far more likely than their non-evangelical counterparts to believe that a group of unelected government officials in Washington, DC, called 'Deep State,' had worked to undermine the Trump administration (67% vs 52%), and that the anti-fascist group Antifa was mostly to blame for the January 6 violence at the Capitol (60% vs 42%). 

They were also more likely than non-evangelical Republicans to say they trust Trump "a lot" to do what is right for the country (56% vs 25%).

Commenting on the survey results, the AEI said: "One possible explanation for why evangelical Christian Republicans are more likely to embrace conspiracy theories is their affinity to Trump.

"Trump played an active role in promoting misinformation about the existence of fraud in the presidential election, and engaged in conspiratorial thinking himself on numerous occasions." 

Most Read

  1. bill-hybels

    Bill Hybels' daughter apologises for silence after sexual misconduct allegations

  2. creme-egg

    Over 35,000 call for gay Cadbury Creme Egg advert to be pulled

  3. church-of-england

    Church of England to review church guidance after PM's re-opening roadmap

  4. facebook

    Facebook's monopoly power is good news for cancel culture and bad news for intellectual freedom

  5. nicola-sturgeon

    Mixed response to Scotland's roadmap plans for places of worship

  6. transgender

    Transgenderism should not become a 'no-go area for public debate', says Scottish Church leader

  7. homeschooling

    Christian coalition calls for sex ed curriculum to be delayed

More News

  1. bible

    Reading the Bible has given Christians hope during the pandemic - survey

  2. pub

    £10,000 fine for church gathering in pub car park

  3. grace-cards-and-books

    Christian shop owners fined £17,000 for staying open during lockdown

  4. illness

    The sad case of RS: Whatever happened to the sanctity of life?

  5. pastor-james-coates

    Canada detains pastor for defying Covid-19 restrictions with in-person services

  6. bible

    How can we reach the 3 billion who have never heard of Jesus?