Nativity-themed posters encourage climate emergency conversations over Christmas

Posters have been on display over the Christmas holidays asking the public to have conversations about the climate emergency.

The posters are inspired by the Nativity and feature a manger scene with the strapline: "A child is born. What kind of future do we want for our children?"

A spokesperson for Christian Climate Action (CCA) said: "The climate emergency hasn't gone away and we know that during the pandemic, support for taking serious action on climate change has remained high.

"As 2020 draws to a close and we look forward to the UK hosting the UN climate conference, COP26, in November 2021, we're asking people to consider what role they might play in tackling this emergency.

"We have very little time left to get our emissions to zero and give ourselves a chance of avoiding catastrophic consequences which will impact the whole of creation."

The poster campaign was launched ahead of the start of 2021, with the UN climate conference COP26 on the horizon.

The UK is hosting the conference in Glasgow next November.

The Rev Jon Swales, of St George's Church, Leeds, said: "As we face the emergency of climate breakdown we are encouraged by these posters from Extinction Rebellion and Christian Climate Action, to use this Christmas period to reflect on our own dangerous and dark times and are invited to begin conversations that walk us through grief to sustained action.

"These edgy and perhaps controversial posters can be used to move us from both denial to grief, and from despair to hope filled action."

The Rev Hilary Bond, Pioneer Priest for the parish of Wareham, said: "At Christmas we marvel at the idea of God becoming a vulnerable child among us, offering redemption not only to humanity but to the whole of creation.

"The CCA poster campaign should serve to remind us that we cannot stand back and watch vulnerable children across our world suffer because of the climate emergency - and it is an emergency - when it is within our power, and part of our calling as Christians, to act now, and care for creation as God intended."