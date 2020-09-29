Netflix film 'Cuties' is 'criminal' and should be banned, says Christian group

Christians have joined calls for the controversial Netflix film 'Cuties' to be banned and investigated over possible criminality.

The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) says the French film, which shows 11-year-old girls twerking, "may well breach the criminal code, never mind film classification guidelines."

Director Maïmouna Doucouré has claimed that her aim was to "sound the alarm" about the hyper-sexualization of young girls, but the ACL said the film fails in this by using "the very same visual imagery and messaging that it supposedly condemns."

The group has outlined its concerns in a letter to the Chief Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police in which it says that the film contains "criminal material" and will increase the risk of child exploitation and predatory behaviour.

"The children in this film have been sexualised for mass entertainment and Netflix is desensitising millions of viewers by expecting them to be entertained by it. Such scenes should not be filmed or distributed," the letter says.

"If this film had emerged from the dark web, or in another context, it would immediately be recognised as child abuse material.

"This film increases the risk of child exploitation and paedophile predatory behaviour."

There has already been loud outcry among lawmakers in the US over the film, with several state attorney generals and dozens of Republicans calling for Netflix to be prosecuted over the movie.

A letter from the lawmakers to US Attorney General William Barr said the film contains "distressing" depictions of minors and that Netflix should be prosecuted.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has urged the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix, saying, "It is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways."