New CEO for Christian adoption charity Home for Good

Tania Bright has been appointed as the new CEO of Christian fostering and adoption charity Home for Good.

She succeeds founder Dr Krish Kandiah, who will move to a part-time role within the charity.

Bright is current interim CEO of Capital Mass, and will take up her new role at Home for Good in October.

In addition to her business experience working in FTSE100 companies, she is an adoptive mum of two sons.

Dr Kandiah founded Home for Good in 2014 to encourage more people in the Church and society to provide a home to children in the care system. The charity has since grown to a staff of over 30 people across the UK and supports around 1,500 Christians each year in their fostering or adoption journey.

Despite the tough climate for charities, Home for Good saw a twofold increase in the number of enquiries from those interested in fostering or adopting during the Covid crisis.

Speaking about her new role, Bright said the Church should play a leading role in finding loving homes for children.

"I am delighted and humbled by this opportunity to lead the organisation forward at such a progressive time," she said.

"The work of Home for Good has been on my heart since its inception, being an adoptive parent myself, and I've avidly followed its course.

"I pay tribute to Krish and the outstanding team who have invested so much with rich results and their commitment continues."

Dr Kandiah said: "As Home for Good turns six years old as a charity it is incredible to see all that God has done and all the new ways to serve vulnerable children he has opened for us.

"Tania's skills and experience are exactly what we need in a CEO to help us make the most of this incredible time of opportunity available to us."