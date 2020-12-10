New jurisdiction launched for orthodox Anglicans in Europe

A new jurisdiction has been launched in Europe to provide oversight for Anglicans who hold to orthodox beliefs.

The Anglican Network in Europe (ANiE) is distinct from the Church of England but is linked to Gafcon, a movement within the Anglican Communion that takes an orthodox position on issues like sexuality and women in ministry.

The jurisdiction has been formed "as a positive response to a spiritual crisis in Europe and the Western world", ANiE said.

"In mainline protestant denominations, many bishops, theologians, clergy and other leaders have accommodated the Christian faith to ideologies of contemporary culture," it continued.

"The gospel message has been altered or lost, at a time when millions across Europe, increasingly influenced by secularism, have never heard the good news of Christ: his Lordship, his saving work, and the power of the Holy Spirit to change lives."

ANiE replaces the oversight that has been provided hitherto by the Anglican Network in Canada, an arrangement that will come to an end on 31 December.

The new jurisdiction will be comprised of two convocations, the pre-existing Anglican Mission in England (AMiE), and a brand new body, the Anglican Convocation in Europe (ACE).

The convocations will work "in partnership in guarding and heralding biblical truth".

ANiE will be led by Gafcon Missionary Bishop for Europe, Andy Lines. He said the network would provide a home for Anglicans increasingly at odds with their national churches.

"Whilst standing shoulder to shoulder with those seeking to engage with and contend for orthodox Anglican belief within the Church of England, we are hugely encouraged that Gafcon Global has supported and authorised the Anglican Network in Europe with its two founder convocations as a home for those congregations that find themselves unable to continue part of the formal structures of their national churches, together with new initiatives by authentic Anglicans to make disciples of all nations in the context of Europe," he said.

Archbishop Foley Beach, Chairman of the Gafcon Primates Council, who will provide primatial oversight to ANiE said: "Anglicans in Europe need a network that is faithful to the Bible, focused on reaching the lost, and distinctly Anglican. Over ten years ago, when Gafcon enabled Anglicans in North America to come together for the good of the Gospel, I was one of them.

"Now, I am honoured to serve as the Chairman of the Gafcon Primates Council and provide for others what was provided for me: a spiritual home within Anglicanism and a base for mission.

"Please join me in prayer and support for the Anglican Network in Europe as they seek to proclaim Christ faithfully to the nations."