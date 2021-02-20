New lead pastors appointed to Hillsong UK

New national leaders have been appointed to Hillsong UK as the global church initiates big changes following a challenging season.

Tim and Nicola Douglass, pastors of Hillsong's Melbourne campus in Australia, were confirmed for the roles on Hillsong UK's Instagram page on Friday.

They take over from Gary and Cathy Clarke who are transitioning into an international leadership role after senior pastors Brian and Bobbie Houston announced last weekend that they were looking to step back.

Announcing Tim and Nicola's appointment, Hillsong UK said: "Join us as we welcome back Tim, Nicola and their family from Australia as they take on the role of being our Lead Pastors of Hillsong UK!

"We love and are so grateful for Gary & Cathy Clarke and are celebrating them as they step into a new season of supporting our Church globally!

"We are excited and faith-filled for all that is ahead - We believe that God has much more for us as a church this year, and we can't wait to step into it together!"

Big changes for Hillsong were announced by Brian Houston at the Church's Vision Day last Sunday.

They include new lead pastors for the troubled Hillsong NYC, which is looking to move on from the scandal of its former pastor Carl Lentz's firing last November for "moral failures".

Chrishan and Danielle Jeyaratnam will be making the move to NYC from Hillsong Perth, Australia.

Brian Houston said it had been a "very challenging season" for Hillsong in the US.