New nationwide initiative to get the Church reading together

A nationwide book club is launching later this month to bring the UK's Christians together in reading.

The Big Church Read is the initiative of Hodder Faith and St Andrew's Bookshop, and will get underway on 21 September.

It is an extension of the Big Church Reads which have run in individual churches for several years now by St Andrew's Bookshop.

It is hoped that the nationwide roll-out will inspire a culture of reading good Christian books across the UK Church.

The first book in the Big Church Read is The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer, a book that challenges Christians to unplug and slow down as they live out the life God has intended for them.

A video with John Mark Comer will be released to The Big Church Read website each Monday over the course of six weeks examining a different chapter.

Groups can then discuss the chapter together with the help of questions available in the accompanying resource pack.

Andy Lyon, publishing director at Hodder Faith, said: "At Hodder Faith we are passionate about helping churches see the value of books to help their people grow as disciples, developing their spirituality and learning about their faith and the teaching of the Church – and doing that alongside others is key to the process.

"We're so excited that The Big Church Read will play a big part in this. And it's so easy to join in – all you need is a copy of the book and a group of friends and you're good to go."

Steve Barnett, managing director of St Andrew's Bookshop, said: "We are delighted to be involved in the first-ever National Big Church Read.

"We have been running Big Church Reads in individual churches for a few years now and they have been a resounding success – enhancing community through a shared experience, helping people to grow in their discipleship and helping to embed the subject being taught."

Paul Harcourt, National Leader of New Wine, is encouraging Christians to get involved.

"My life has been immeasurably enriched, and sometimes completely transformed, by books that I've read," he said.

"Disciples of Jesus need to learn to listen to what he's put on other peoples' hearts and the wisdom he's put into their minds. There are few better investments you can make in life than developing the habit of reading good books."

Church groups and individuals can sign up for The Big Church Read for free.