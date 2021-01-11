New research project to examine Covid-19's impact on safeguarding in churches

Christian charity Thirtyone:eight and the University of Chester are partnering to examine the impact of Covid-19 on safeguarding in churches and other organisations.

The study will look at the experiences of safeguarding leads in their roles within Christian faith contexts, with a view to comparing these before, during and after the pandemic.

They will be asked about their roles, good practice, challenges, and the future of safeguarding post-Covid.

It is hoped that the findings from the survey will help to understand their roles better and improve future safeguarding training and support.

Justin Humphreys, CEO at Thirtyone:eight, said: "The learning from this study will help to inform the development of support that we can offer and help the future direction for Thirtyone:eight.

"It will also help other organisations and individuals who are interested in safeguarding in these various contexts, in order that we can all continue to offer the best possible support to people working on the frontline and underpin effective safeguarding within the Christian faith community.

"We hope that this will contribute towards safer places for the many thousands of vulnerable and 'at risk' people at this difficult time."

To take part in the survey visit: https://thirtyoneeight.org/Research-COVID