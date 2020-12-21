One in three people will give church a miss this Christmas over Covid concerns

One in three churchgoers do not plan to attend church in person on Christmas Day because of fears about coronavirus.

Research by Ecclesiastical Insurance found that a third were planning to stay away from church this Christmas.

A similar proportion (32%) said they would attend midnight mass, while just over a quarter (27%) said they would go to a Nativity play.

The research was compiled prior to the Government axing Christmas mixing because of a new strain of coronavirus that is believed to be driving up infections in London and the South East.

Despite stringent measures in tier 4, churches have been permitted to stay open for public worship.

Asked why they would skip church this Christmas, the most likely reason was the coronavirus (38%), followed by local restrictions (26%). Around a fifth (22%) said their local church wasn't hosting any Christmas events.

The poll found that the number of churches hosting a carol service this year is down on previous years (59% vs 96%).

Instead, the majority of churches (78%) plan to host an online carol service, while over a third (39%) will livestream a Nativity service.

Despite concerns about attending church in person, the majority of churchgoers polled (61%) saying it was important to attend church at Christmas, while a similar proportion (64%) said that the Government should allow places of worship to stay open this Christmas.

Michael Angell, church operations director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, said: "It is clear from the findings of these surveys that the shadow of COVID-19 is still with us this festive period, and it can't be ignored as a hurdle for churches to consider.

"Christmas is still hugely important to people and as long as churches are following the guidance provided by the Government and Church of England there is no reason we can't have an enjoyable time at church events – whether they are held in the traditional manner or not."