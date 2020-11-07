Pastor among Christians killed in Nigeria

Jennifer Lee

Borno State, where militants have been active in attacking Christians

Twelve Christians, including a pastor, were killed in an attack this week in north-east Nigeria. 

The attack was carried out on the predominantly Christian village of Takulashi, Borno State, by Islamist extremists who also kidnapped women and children, according to Morning Star News

The village of Takulashi is less than 10 miles away from Chibok, where 276 school girls were kidnapped by terrorist group Boko Haram in 2014. 

Takulashi resident Ishaku Musa told Morning Star News that the attackers looted and burned down houses. 

"At the end of the shootings and looting, which lasted about two hours, 12 of our people in the community were killed, three women were kidnapped and also four children were abducted by the Boko Haram attackers," he said. 

The attack took place at around 9am last Sunday, as churches were preparing to hold their weekly service. 

The villagers believe the attackers to have been Boko Haram. 

Rev Zakariya Musa, of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (Ekklesiyar Yan'uwa a Nigeria, EYN), said nine of the victims were members of his congregation, while one of the victims was the pastor of the local Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

Most Read

  1. carl-lentz

    'I was unfaithful in my marriage,' says Carl Lentz after Hillsong NYC firing

  2. carl-lentz

    Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz fired over 'moral failures'

  3. donald-trump

    Evangelicals have continued to stand by Trump, but why?

  4. francis-chan

    The reputation of American evangelical Christians 'has never been worse' - Francis Chan

  5. tim-challies

    Popular Christian blogger mourns sudden death of 'sweet, kind, godly son'

  6. donald-trump

    Strong support for Trump among white evangelicals, exit polls show

  7. lockdown

    Church leaders call nation to prayer as second lockdown begins

More News

  1. yeezy-christian-academy

    Kanye West launches Christian academy for kids

  2. tim-challies

    Popular Christian blogger mourns sudden death of 'sweet, kind, godly son'

  3. carl-lentz

    Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz fired over 'moral failures'

  4. richard-page

    Christian magistrate challenges sacking after saying children do best with a mother and father

  5. st-pauls-cathedral

    'No scientific justification' for church closures, say Archbishop of Canterbury and faith leaders

  6. transgender-loos

    Government challenges trend towards 'gender neutral' toilets