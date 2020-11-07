Pastor among Christians killed in Nigeria

Twelve Christians, including a pastor, were killed in an attack this week in north-east Nigeria.

The attack was carried out on the predominantly Christian village of Takulashi, Borno State, by Islamist extremists who also kidnapped women and children, according to Morning Star News.

The village of Takulashi is less than 10 miles away from Chibok, where 276 school girls were kidnapped by terrorist group Boko Haram in 2014.

Takulashi resident Ishaku Musa told Morning Star News that the attackers looted and burned down houses.

"At the end of the shootings and looting, which lasted about two hours, 12 of our people in the community were killed, three women were kidnapped and also four children were abducted by the Boko Haram attackers," he said.

The attack took place at around 9am last Sunday, as churches were preparing to hold their weekly service.

The villagers believe the attackers to have been Boko Haram.

Rev Zakariya Musa, of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (Ekklesiyar Yan'uwa a Nigeria, EYN), said nine of the victims were members of his congregation, while one of the victims was the pastor of the local Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).