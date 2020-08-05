Pastor of South Korean church that had thousands of Covid-19 infections arrested

Jennifer Lee

Lee Man-hee, 88, leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in South Korea, publicly apologized for the sect's role in the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020

South Korean authorities have arrested the pastor of a church that was at the centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak. 

Lee Man-hee, 88, head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was arrested on Saturday following a probe into thousands of infections among the sect's members. 

Over 5,000 Shincheonji members came down with the virus, accounting for 36% of all confirmed Covid-19 cases across South Korea. 

The pastor is accused of keeping information about members and gatherings from contact tracers. 

He is also accused of holding unapproved religious events and embezzling 5.6bn won ($4.7m; £3.6m), the BBC reports. 

He and the church have denied any wrongdoing.  The church claims that Lee had been concerned about the privacy of Shincheonji members.

"The court's issuance of an arrest warrant doesn't mean a guilty verdict," the church said.

"All possible efforts will be made to unveil the truth in the upcoming court trials."

Soon after the outbreak of Covid-19 in South Korea, when much of the blame for the rapid spread was being pinned on the sect, Man-hee publicly apologized.

Speaking back in March, he said: "I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people on behalf of the members."

Most Read

  1. portland

    Protesters 'burn Bible' and American flag at Portland demonstration

  2. dr-rashid-abbasi

    Father to take legal action against police after being dragged from dying daughter's hospital bed

  3. kanye-west-kim-kardashian-rich-wilkerson-jr

    Kim Kardashian turns to pastor friend to help save marriage to Kanye West

  4. oxford-university

    Free speech under threat at British universities - report

  5. bible

    Research only confirms the reliability of the Bible

  6. india

    Persecution in India is 'intensifying' - Christian group

  7. jude-and-cleo

    BBC receives complaints over same-sex kiss in teenage drama

More News

  1. edinburgh

    Hate crime Bill threatens free speech, say Scottish bishops

  2. cross

    With lockdown over, is now a good time to go on pilgrimage?

  3. praying

    Why shouldn't people with unwanted same-sex attraction be able to receive professional help?

  4. i-love-jk-rowling

    'I Love JK Rowling' poster removed from Edinburgh train station after trans comments

  5. children

    A fifth of young people unhappy with their lives - report

  6. bible

    Scripture engagement has fallen during pandemic - survey